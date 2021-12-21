According to reports, Aston Villa have made an offer for a Liverpool player who is wanted by Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool FC is said to have received a bid for defender Joe Gomez ahead of the January transfer window in 2022.

According to Italian daily Calciomercato, Liverpool veteran Steven Gerrard, who was recently appointed as the manager of Aston Villa, wants Gomez at Villa Park, but the Reds are not looking to move the English defender.

Gomez has been on the bench for the duration of the 2021-22 season. Due to an injury, the player, who used to be a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, missed 39 games last season. Since then, he has not regained his full fitness.

The 24-year-old has fallen down Klopp’s pecking order this season, with the German manager preferring a center-back trio of Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahim Konate for the most of the games.

Klopp revealed in a recent press conference that he will not loan any of his players during the January transfer window.

“With the injury and then the comeback, Joe’s year was not the finest. His recovery and rehab have not been rushed. We had three or four 100 percent fit centre halves when we started playing and training again. We’re both patient, and Joe is as well. In addition, I have no plans to lend anyone money throughout the winter. In any case, I won’t be the driving force. He’ll need more time to train to get back to where he was previously “According to Football365, Klopp remarked in a news conference on Wednesday.

Gomez, who has been with Liverpool since 2015, has made a total of 131 competitive appearances for the club, helping them win four trophies between 2019 and 2020, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has opted not to add any unvaccinated players during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara were all forced to miss Liverpool’s league match against Newcastle United on Dec. 16 due to a COVID-19 scare. While Liverpool defeated Newcastle, the Reds were beaten to a contentious 2-2 draw at Tottenham, dropping them three points behind table-topper Manchester City in the 2021-22 Premier League.