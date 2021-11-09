According to reports, Ancelotti wants to offload the $46 million Real Madrid attacker; Arsenal and Liverpool are interested.

Marca Asensio has been valued at $46 million by Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Spanish daily El Nacional, Los Blancos want to move Asensio, who has slid down Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order despite interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard and Arteta are vying for the role of Asensio. The Real Madrid player’s regular position is on the right wing, although his versatility allows him to play wherever on the field, including in midfield and as a false nine.

Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League team keeping tabs on Asensio’s current predicament at Real Madrid. Liverpool, managed by Jurgen Klopp, are also interested in signing the Spaniard in January.

It isn’t the first time Asensio has been connected with the Reds. According to Sports Illustrated, Liverpool made a $214 million bid for the then-22-year-old winger in 2018. This time, Klopp will be able to get Asensio for a far lower sum.

In 2015, Real Madrid paid $5.3 million to recruit Asensio from Mallorca. With Los Blancos, the youthful winger has won numerous trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League titles.

With 12 competitive games under his belt, Asensio has yet to play a full 90 minutes for Real Madrid this season. Ancelotti prefers to play with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the wings, so the Spanish attacker has accepted that he is now merely a backup option.

Asensio has scored 40 goals and provided 23 assists in 205 games for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Klopp is reportedly said to have personally urged that Liverpool recruit Real Madrid’s flop forward Luka Jovic. The 23-year-old is thought to be an ideal fit for the job Liverpool is searching for, according to the German head coach. In the race to get Jovic ahead of the upcoming transfer market, Liverpool is once again up against Arsenal.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham on Sunday, dropping to fourth place in the Premier League table for 2021-22.