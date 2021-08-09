According to reports, an English football club is on the verge of being sold to a “criminal.”

According to an investigation by Al Jazeera that will be revealed on Monday, middlemen were willing to help a hypothetical criminal investor buy a renowned English football team.

Derby County FC was willing to go through with a? with the help of a fixer, according to the investigation.

Despite a ban on severe criminals acquiring a club, a 99 million ($137 million) transaction to a fictional Chinese buyer took place.

Anyone having an unspent conviction that carried a jail sentence of more than 12 months is forbidden from acquiring a club under the English Football League’s owners and directors’ criteria.

“Al Jazeera’s investigative unit, posing as agents of a Chinese criminal with bribery and money laundering convictions, were on the verge of striking a deal to buy Derby County, twice English league winners and one of England’s oldest football clubs,” Al Jazeera stated in a statement.

Undercover reporters met with “Christopher Samuelson, an offshore trust expert and football deal broker,” according to the broadcaster.

“Our reporters tell Samuelson that Mr. X, as we call our fictitious investor, is very wealthy, was sentenced in his absence to seven years in prison, and smuggled his money out of China through Macau casinos.” “Now he wants to buy an English football club to launder his money,” Samuelson says.

According to the network, the reporters were introduced to a private investigator as well as a network of “enablers” in Cyprus who were eager to provide an EU passport under a new identity.

The latest allegations follow a series of revelations by Al Jazeera about Cyprus’ tainted passports-for-cash scam, which aimed to entice investors.

Last year, the network ran a documentary in which reporters pretended to represent a Chinese businessman who was applying for a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal past and was assisted by powerful officials.

Before Monday’s broadcast, Cyprus’ Attorney-General George Savvides assured journalists that any fresh evidence would be “fully assessed” by the police and prosecutors.

Mr X had a criminal conviction for money laundering and bribery, according to Samuelson’s lawyers, who told Al Jazeera that their client had never been notified.

According to Al Jazeera, the lawyers stated, “Had he known of any wrongdoing, he would have ceased negotiations immediately.”

Derby County owner Mel Morris told Al Jazeera that the club would only be sold to “suitable custodians” and that no official discussions had taken place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.