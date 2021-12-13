According to reports, AC Milan is interested in signing a Liverpool ‘legend’ to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the January transfer window.

AC Milan are allegedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Divock Origi ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Italian media outlet Tutto Mercatao, AC Milan is seeking for an ideal replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is nearing the end of his career. Origi has been short-listed as one of the alternatives.

According to soccer website The Hard Tackle, Origi’s salary expectations of $4.5 million per season could be a problem for AC Milan, who are currently in financial difficulties.

Despite the fact that Origi is not Jurgen Klopp’s first choice at Liverpool, he has had his moments with the Reds.

Origi’s Liverpool CV may be unimpressive, with 40 goals in 116 competitive appearances, but the 26-year-old forward has scored some of the Reds’ most important goals in the past, including the fourth goal in the 4-3 win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final, as well as the second goal in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final.

Origi was in the spotlight once again earlier this month after scoring an injury-time winner against Wolves, delivering Klopp’s team three precious points. Liverpool climbed to second place in the Premier League rankings for 2021-22 as a consequence of the result.

“The legend, Divock Origi, came and completed it for us.” Klopp had remarked following his side’s triumph at Molineux Stadium, “I enjoy it.”

In the following encounter, a Champions League group match against AC Milan, Origi scored a winner for Reds once more.

Despite the fact that the match was a dead rubber for Liverpool, Origi’s recent form has been excellent news for the Reds, who are still alive in all competitions.

In ten competitive games this season, Origi has scored five goals and contributed two assists.

Klopp heaped praise on Origi after leading Liverpool to an unbelievable win against Wolves, claiming that if he “were in another club, I would go for him,” before adding that he wouldn’t have been surprised if Origi had left Liverpool last summer.

"If I were in another club, I would go after him, and I expected it to happen because he didn't have a lot of game time." But, once again, I find it hard to comprehend that people believe you can't be good unless you play for Liverpool. This team is fantastic, and if you're our No.12, you're in good company.