According to reports, a Manchester United midfielder is set to move to Brazil for the 2020-21 season.

Andreas Pereira, a midfielder for Manchester United, is expected to join Flamengo on loan for the 2021-22 season.

According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in transfer markets, a deal has been made between Manchester United and Flamengo because Brazil national Pereira wants to get more game time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Pereira, who did not play in Manchester United’s friendly against Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday, has been offered permission to leave this summer by the Red Devils.

While Manchester United preferred a permanent transfer, the club was also interested in a loan arrangement. The transaction is expected to be completed soon, with Flamengo and Manchester United working on the final paperwork.

According to Goal, Flamengo will pay a loan fee of $1.2 million and 60 percent of Pereira’s wages, with a buyout option at the conclusion of the season.

Pereira, 25, spent last season on loan at Lazio, but the Serie A club refused to pay Manchester United $29 million to sign the midfielder permanently. He played in the Red Devils’ pre-season games recently and scored one of his best goals against Brentford.

For Manchester United’s first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season, he was on the bench. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed team beat Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford to open their season in style.

Pereira joined PSV Eindhoven when he was nine years old, in 2005. Six years later, he had a strong showing in the Manchester United Premier League, a global youth event, before being recruited into Sir Alex Ferguson’s development program. During the 2014-15 season, he progressed through the ranks and earned his senior debut with the Red Devils. He only played in two games that season before making 11 appearances for the senior team the following season.

Over the course of his Red Devils career, he has had three loan spells, the most recent of which was at Lazio, where he failed. In 33 games, he only scored once.

Pereira has scored four goals and contributed five assists in 75 competitive outings for Manchester United.