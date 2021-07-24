According to Red Bull Chief Executive Officer, the repairs to Verstappen’s car in the Hamilton crash cost $1.8 million.

Red Bull head Christian Horner revealed on Friday that his team has been hit with a bill for?1.3 million ($1.8 million) to fix the damage to Max Verstappen’s car following the infamous crash with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

On the opening lap of last weekend’s race at Silverstone, Verstappen and seven-time world champion Hamilton collided.

The Dutchman was forced to withdraw and face a six-hour hospital examination, while Hamilton won to resurrect his championship ambitions.

In a piece on the team’s official website, Horner said, “That incident has cost us around $1.8 million, and an accident like that has significant repercussions in a budget cap age.”

Horner also chastised Hamilton for his podium celebrations, which Verstappen had previously described as “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike.”

Despite receiving a 10-second penalty, Hamilton’s triumph allowed him to cut Verstappen’s championship advantage from 33 to just eight points.

“I’m particularly unhappy in the degree of celebrations that occurred in the aftermath of the accident,” Horner added.

“The Mercedes crew was well aware of the seriousness of the accident, with Max having been hospitalized and requiring further examinations.

“It is unthinkable not to inform your driver of the circumstances, let alone to protect your driver in the event that they do not exercise the required restraint in celebrating, especially when it is the result of an incident for which he was penalized.”

Horner continued to lambast Hamilton for his role in the first-lap accident.

“The reality is that Hamilton has met his match in a car that is now competitive, and while both drivers must respect each other, Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday,” he wrote.

“I also thought the story that Max was ‘overly aggressive’ was unfounded. You only have to look at Max’s license to see that he has zero penalty points and hasn’t been found guilty of any on-track errors in recent years.”

Next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix will see Hamilton and Verstappen rekindle their battle.

“I spoke to Max on Monday morning and he felt like he’d done a few rounds with (heavyweight fighter) Tyson Fury,” Horner continued.

“He was battered and bruised, but grateful to the medical team as we all are, and in classic Max manner, he was already trying to push it out of his mind and focus on Hungary.”

dj