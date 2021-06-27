According to Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq, touring England in lockdown bonded the team.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s head coach, claims that touring England under rigorous lockdown conditions last summer helped his team transform from teammates to “a family.”

Following the West Indies to England and committing to a tight “bio-secure” protocol, Misbah’s side were the second international team to commit to traveling during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Players were unable to socialize outside of their bubbles at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, where they lived, trained, ate, and played.

While it will be a comfort that such restrictions are no longer in place for the upcoming white-ball series, which begins on Tuesday in Durham with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, Misbah sees their 2020 trip as a critical moment for team bonding.

“As a head coach, I’d rather be under lockdown! “It helps the squad to stay together like that,” he remarked.

“Get connected, do whatever you have to do in the game room or the team room, together, practicing together, eating together, it was incredible.”

“Obviously, we were blocked off from the outside world, from our families, and from everyone else. But at that point, the entire crew had become a family, which aided us.”

The return of supporters is one development Misbah is pleased to see. The upcoming matches have been nominated as part of the Government’s events research program, with the goal of running at roughly 50% capacity. The previous tour was played in front of empty stands.

“Overall, it is better when there are people and an atmosphere in the stadium. “I believe players will be a little more comfortable mentally,” he remarked.

“I get the impression that things are a little more normal this time than they were last time. We couldn’t go outside our hotels because the grounds were deserted, so we had to confine ourselves to the ground and hotel rooms. This time will be better in that regard.”