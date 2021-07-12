According to NFL Insider, Tom Brady is setting himself apart from other quarterbacks.

Tom Brady will probably go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

But, if San Francisco 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco is to be believed, the seven-time Super Bowl champion wants to make sure there is no question about it.

Last July 2, Maiocco went on the Sports For All PH podcast and shared his thoughts on a variety of NFL-related topics. Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung hosted the show.

One of the issues posed to the 54-year-old American journalist was how long Brady would play professional football.

As far as the five-time Super Bowl MVP is concerned, he will play as long as he wants.

“I believe Tom Brady is one of those players who will play as long as he wants to play. He’s been programmed to do this. He’s built to play quarterback in the NFL. When queried by Yalung, Maiocco said, “He’s taken every precaution he can possible take to be the best that he can be.”

However, Maiocco conceded that Brady’s performance in the NFL last season was not very impressive.

He admitted that the 43-year-old had a good year, with 12 interceptions and touchdowns, despite the Buccaneers losing a lot of games–more than one would think.

“He can play a lot longer if he has a year like last year, when he was only sacked 21 times. I’m sure he’d be happy to just keep winning Super Bowls. Continue to score a lot of touchdowns and throw few interceptions,” Maiocco added.

Brady was recently named “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “NFL Player of the Year” at the ESPY Awards in 2021, adding to his list of achievements.

But, according to Maiocco, Brady is preoccupied with something else: a dispute over who the greatest NFL quarterback of all time is.

“He wants to establish himself as the best quarterback in the history of the game. I believe he does not want a dispute about who is the best in 20 years. He’d like everyone to agree that he’s the best,” Maiocco explained.