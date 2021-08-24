According to NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe, the New Orleans Saints quarterback competition is “over.”

When Drew Brees announced his retirement after the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints, it was widely assumed that Taysom Hill would be his immediate replacement.

Sean Payton, the Saints’ offensive coordinator, has fostered Hill’s playing time by developing offensive concepts that put the ball in Hill’s hands for both run and pass plays. When Brees went down with a variety of injuries last November, Hill stepped in magnificently, going 3-1 with a 72 percent completion rate and four touchdowns on the ground in four starts.

According to multiple observers, including former tight end turned pundit Shannon Sharpe, the top choice in the 2015 NFL Draft, Jameis Winston, has performed well enough to earn the starting quarterback role in New Orleans.

Jameis Winston has won the qb competition for the Saints.

August 24, 2021 — Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe)

Winston, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for throwing too many interceptions and fumbles in 76 NFL appearances, has looked efficient in preseason, completing 16 of 22 passes (72.8 percent) with three touchdowns and one interception. In New Orleans’ 23-21 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, he was 9 for 10 with 123 yards and two touchdown passes to second-year receiver Marquez Callaway in three drives.

Hill, on the other hand, has succumbed to the pressure. In two games, he is 19 for 32 (59.4%) with one touchdown and one interception, and he gave up the starting job to Winston on Monday after beginning the first exhibition game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston benefited by Hill’s absence, and the chance to start — something he hadn’t done since December 29, 2019 — didn’t go unnoticed, even if it was only in a preseason game.

He described the experience as “exciting.” “I hadn’t started a football game in a long time, so I was ecstatic to get the chance to do so and simply lead the pack.”

Winston, interestingly enough, squandered the chance to succeed Brees in 2020. Winston was the Saints' backup quarterback, but he struggled in his lone outing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 – going 6 for 10 for 63 yards and a 78.3 quarterback rating.