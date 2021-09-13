According to NBA rumors, the Timberwolves may only offer one player to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Although various teams have been discussed, the Philadelphia 76ers have yet to resolve the Ben Simmons situation.

Although the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year reportedly favours a transfer to California, other teams are still in the running.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that has been linked to the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

However, it’s unlikely that Karl-Anthony Towns or sophomore Anthony Edwards will be included in a trade.

The T-Wolves may contemplate proposing D’Angelo Russell as a replacement for Simmons. Even yet, given the 25-year-close old’s friendship with Towns, this is no guarantee.

The Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, has made it clear that he wants a top player in exchange for Simmons.

In every trade scenario, Russell could be the closest player available. The 2015 NBA Draft’s second overall choice has done little to justify his $117 million four-year contract.

The 6-foot-4 guard is in the third year of his contract, and he is owed $61.3 million over the following two years.

The T-Wolves, on the other hand, would prefer not trade Towns, Edwards, or Russell. The Sixers understandably want someone who can assist them straight away.

The issue is that Minnesota may not be willing to part with any of their star players.

This was suggested by John Krawczynski on the “Athletic NBA Show” podcast when he discussed the topic.

There’s also the issue of Morey’s and the Sixers’ degree of interest. Despite the fact that they could use a point guard, Russell may not be the best option until he comes with additional assets.

It’s also been suggested that the market for Simmons is currently dry. Several teams have been connected to him, but his $147 million deal is the biggest issue.

With the majority of NBA teams now established, it will be intriguing to see who makes a run for the Australian cager.

If not a straight trade, a multi-team scenario could be the solution to the Simmons problem.