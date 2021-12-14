According to Michael Owen, the alleged Liverpool objective is ‘simply fantastic.’

Manchester City have been drawn in the Champions League round of 16 against Villareal, while Michael Owen has been waxing lyrical about a reported Liverpool target.

The former Liverpool striker was talking about Arnut Danjuma, who he sees as a threat for City in this match.

After some outstanding performances for the reigning Europa League champions, notably one at Old Trafford, Danjuma has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

After Monday’s Champions League draw, Owen was full of praise for the former Bournemouth winger.

After the tie, Owen commented on BT Sport, “We mentioned the game at Old Trafford earlier in the season and he was absolutely outstanding.”

“He plays on the left side and he’s extremely direct, he can beat defenders, he can score goals, he comes in and he’s an attacking player, and he gave Manchester United’s defense a big worry.”

“We haven’t seen him much in English football, but you have to admire him for moving away to play on such a big platform.”

“I believe he still sees himself as a more finished product returning next season, but he’s done a lot to impress a lot of people this season.”

Danjuma may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League, after his only season with Bournemouth ended in relegation.

The Dutchman has caught Liverpool’s eye after a strong showing in the Champions League, and he may get a chance to make amends if the Reds pursue their interest.