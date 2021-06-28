According to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho might be crucial to England’s triumph versus Germany.

Even if the Borussia Dortmund winger does not play in the Euro 2020 round of 16 match, Marcus Rashford believes Jadon Sancho can play a key role in England overcoming Germany on Tuesday night.

Sancho, 21, came on as a late replacement in the 1-0 Group D triumph over the Czech Republic last week and played his first six minutes of the finals.

Some have been surprised by his lack of game time, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka being selected ahead of him for the Czech game and winning the man of the match award.

Sancho has had to wait his turn, and while he is unlikely to start against Germany at Wembley, his experience playing with and against a huge portion of their team should aid the Three Lions in finding a way to win the tie.

When asked if Sancho may be Gareth Southgate’s most important asset ahead of the Germany game, Rashford answered, “In a way, absolutely, because he’s played a lot of football against them, more than the rest of us.”

“I’m sure he knows the players, their personalities, skills, and vulnerabilities, and he’s someone who can take advantage of them.

“If something doesn’t work out, we have a lot of room to adjust and tweak things in the game.

“One of the most important qualities in football is adaptability, and there are many occasions during a game when you need to adjust or tweak something slightly to affect your opponents.

“The fact that he has a lot of experience playing against them and hurting them will be a major element for us.”

Rashford has also yet to start a game at Euro 2020, having come in as a substitute in each of his three group fixtures.

The Manchester United forward, who is 23 years old, is another member of Southgate’s squad whose experience transcends his age, and he is unconcerned that the prospect of facing Germany will be intimidating for one of the tournament’s youngest sides.

He told the Official, “To be honest, they’re just eager to leave.” (This is a brief piece.)