According to Man United manager Jose Mourinho, prolific scoring winger Victor Lindelof is going “absolutely nowhere.”

Manchester United is on the verge of a comeback, and a new run to the top of the English Premier League table is expected as the club prepares for the arrival of big-money recruit Jadon Sancho.

The most successful team in Premier League history is aiming for a 14th title this season after defeating Derby County 2-1 in a pre-season encounter on Sunday. Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri scored the goals.

Jesse Lingard, a fan favorite striker, returned to Manchester United as a second-half substitute after a successful loan spell at West Ham United last season.

Lingard has since been linked with a move to West Ham, with David Moyes’ side reportedly impressed with his presence.

Due to the signing of Bruno Fernandes, he was fighting for playing time at Old Trafford, which led to the loan spell.

He was able to extend his development as a goal-scorer as a result of the move, having scored nine goals in 16 games for West Ham.

Manchester United supporters are concerned about Lingard’s future at Old Trafford due to Sancho’s impending arrival, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his plans for the 28-year-old winger.

“He was one of the bright spots. After the game, Solskjaer remarked, “He’s a Manchester United player who wants to battle for his place.”

“He’s returned bright, confident, and full of enthusiasm. That’s the actual Jesse, that’s what we know he’s capable of, and I think we saw towards the end of the season that we lacked certain choices at times, and Jesse is in the plans right now, yeah,” he continued.

This is a major setback for West Ham’s potential move for Lingard, and with Manchester United anxious to keep him, the Hammers will have to hunt for a winger elsewhere.

“He’s still on my to-do list. Solskjaer added, “I expect him to be at Manchester United at the start of the season.”

Last season, Manchester United ended 12 points behind league winners and cross-town rivals Manchester City, so having Lingard back on the squad is fantastic news for the historic club.