According to Leyton Orient’s manager, lower division clubs aid England’s desire for greatness.

A club chief executive has cautioned that if the clubs that help produce national team talents like Harry Kane are not looked after, the country could miss out on future moments of England triumph.

Kane spent half a season on loan at Leyton Orient as a 17-year-old in 2011, and the League Two team is one of ten clubs to join the Fair Game movement, which is advocating for an independent regulator.

On Thursday, the group delivered a paper to MPs from all parties in the House of Commons outlining its plan to change the game, underlining how the death of teams like Bury and Macclesfield show that the current regulatory approach is unfit for purpose.

The report calls for a more equitable distribution of revenue within and between leagues, including the elimination of parachute payments, the implementation of salary caps and relegation clauses in contracts, a more robust owners’ and directors’ test, and better protection of clubs’ “crown jewels” assets such as their name, badge, and colors from owners who might try to change them.

The organisation claims it is in talks with dozens of other clubs about joining, and claims there are benefits all the way up to the top of the English game.

“Harry Kane may be lifting (the European Championship) trophy in a few of Sundays,” Orient chief executive Danny Macklin remarked. We had him on loan in 2011 and he is just one of the England team that enjoyed playing at the lower levels.

“If we do not look after our clubs, community assets, and give a framework for sustainable football, we may not have those moments to appreciate as a club and as a country in the years ahead.”

According to the Fair Game research, a club relegated from the Premier League last season, such as Fulham, is expected to collect £46.75 million in parachute payments in 2021-22, more than all 48 clubs in Leagues One and Two combined.

