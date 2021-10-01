According to Jamie Redknapp, Liverpool’s star is in the best shape of his life because he “knows he can win the title again.”

Salah, a winger for Liverpool, has scored five Premier League goals and three Champions League goals so far this season.

After scoring in the dramatic 3-3 draw with newcomers Brentford last week, he became the Reds’ fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals.

Salah is playing “as well as I’ve ever seen him,” according to Redknapp, following a blazing start to the season.

“I believe he looks very hungry,” he said on Sky Sports’ Essential Football Podcast. Some players who have scored a lot of goals may not be as good on the other side of the ball, but Mo Salah’s all-round game right now is incredible. His output, his motivation, his objectives, and his contributions. I’ve never seen him in better shape.

“I think he’s in the best shape of his life,” he added. He has the bit in his teeth and appears to be powerful and confident.

“I believe he is relishing the return of Virgil van Dijk and is aware that he is now part of a club that can win the title this season.

“He is in fantastic form right now, and it’s a joy to watch him play in every facet of his game — there isn’t a flaw in his game right now.”

When Salah faces Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, he will be seeking to add to his 100 league goals as Liverpool looks to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Charlie Austin, a former Southampton and Burnley striker, feels the 29-year-old is a world-class forward who may potentially supplant Neymar at PSG.

Former Red Dean Saunders claims that no one, not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, is better than Salah right now.

“Who is greater than him right now, as we speak?” he asked.

“He’s not playing down the middle with eight goals in eight games from right wing. He just appears to be unstoppable.

“There are Messi and Ronaldo on their own, but they aren’t as brilliant as Salah right now.”