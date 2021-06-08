According to James Anderson, England players are committed to self-improvement.

As the fallout from Ollie Robinson’s Twitter storm continues to overshadow the team’s on-field efforts, James Anderson believes England’s cricketers are committed to “better ourselves as individuals.”

Robinson is currently on suspension pending an inquiry by the England and Wales Cricket Board following racist and sexist tweets he sent in 2012 and 2013, which diverted attention away from a successful international debut against New Zealand.

The row has subsequently quickly escalated, with the ECB learning of a second unidentified player posting “historically unpleasant content” on social media and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden intervening.

Robinson’s exclusion from Thursday’s second Test against the Black Caps has been interpreted by both as a punitive penalty to his adolescent indiscretions, as well as an unexpected and perhaps detrimental incursion into the business of a national governing body.

In any case, the focus is on Joe Root’s team, which came together in a “moment of unity” against all sorts of discrimination shortly before the Robinson news emerged.

Anderson, who has been with England since 2002 and will become the country’s most capped Test player this week, said the process of learning and developing was already underway and would not be taken lightly.

“It’s a trying time,” he admitted. “As athletes, we’re really attempting to learn from this.

“We’ve realized how vital it is to attempt to educate people about these concerns, which we’re doing with the ECB and the PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association).” Before this series, we’d all done workshops to help develop ourselves as individuals, to make sure that this kind of behavior didn’t happen.

“Yes, we all make errors, and as individuals, we must strive to improve and ensure that this type of behavior does not occur, and that others are aware that it is not acceptable.

