According to health officials in the United States, Omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 strain.

According to health officials, the fast-spreading Omicron variety is currently the most common coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 percent of new cases in the preceding week for which data is available.

The increase was based on statistics from the week ending on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 12.6 percent of US cases were caused by Omicron in the previous week.

According to the CDC, Omicron accounts for more than 90% of new cases in the Pacific Northwest, much of the US South, and parts of the Midwest.

The announcement comes ahead of US Vice President Joe Biden’s lecture on Covid on Tuesday. In response to the influx, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has already stated that the country will not be “locked down.”

“This is a speech explaining and being direct and upfront with the American people about the benefits of vaccination, as well as the efforts we’ll take to enhance access and testing.”

As the Omicron coronavirus type sparks a new wave of infections around the world, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday of a dismal winter ahead.

“It’s going to be a challenging few weeks to months with Omicron as we get deeper into the winter,” Fauci told NBC News.

Despite the fact that Omicron appears to be no more severe than the still-dominant Delta form, early evidence suggests it may be more contagious and resistant to vaccinations.

Since its discovery in South Africa in November, Omicron has been found in dozens of nations, putting an end to optimism that the pandemic’s darkest days are behind it.

Hospitals across the country are overburdened, testing facilities are experiencing long queues, and sporting and entertainment events are being canceled.

In a country where vaccination and mask-wearing have become divisive political issues and federal regulations wind up in protracted judicial fights, bringing the virus under control has been tough.