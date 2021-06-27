According to Frank De Boer, Holland will have a difficult time since the Czech Republic is a “major challenge.”

Frank De Boer is unconcerned that Holland may look to have been handed an easy ride as they prepare to face the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

On their return to a major international competition for the first time since the 2014 World Cup, the Oranje finished first in Group C, winning all three matches in Amsterdam.

With Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and Spain all in the other half of the draw, it appears that Holland has a clear path to the semi-finals, which will be hosted at Wembley and might pit them against England.

De Boer, on the other hand, is more concerned with the present than with the future.

“It’s an afterthought to consider which opponents are in good shape. At a press conference, Holland’s coach stated, “We have to take care of every game.”

“Right now, we’re focusing on the Czech Republic. That is a major issue for us.

“In terms of classification, the path is favorable, but first and foremost, the Czech Republic must be fully focused.”

“What would constitute a success for this tournament?” De Boer said. If we make it to the last four, we’ve done well.

“The ultimate goal is for us to be paraded down the canals (of Amsterdam) on a boat.

“We don’t only want to go to the final; we want to win it. The tournament is then a complete success.”

“There are, though, six or seven teams that also think they can become champions.

“We have the qualities to win the tournament, but everything needs to go right for it to happen.”

De Boer expects a stern test from the Czechs, who finished third in Group D behind England and Croatia.

“The Czech Republic is a unit, we know very well what they want, which is to disturb the opponent early and have power in the duels,” said De Boer, who must decide whether to deploy Donyell Malen or Wout Weghorst up front alongside Memphis Depay.

