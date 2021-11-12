According to Football Manager 2022, Liverpool players are ranked by ability.

In the brand-new Football Manager 2022 video game, the finest Liverpool players have been unveiled, with Sadio Mane losing his status as the game’s best player.

Due to the accuracy and detail of its database, Football Manager is used by a small number of teams across the world to scout and recruit players and staff in real life, with the football simulator dubbed the most realistic football game currently available. The database of FM22 has over 800,000 players and staff, and the current Liverpool squad contains several of the game’s greatest players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went trophy-less for the first time in three seasons last season, with injuries hurting the squad as they squeaked into a UEFA Champions League position on the last day of the Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah was the best player at the Reds once again, but Virgil Van Dijk’s season-long injury kept him out for the rest of the season, while Sadio Mane failed to live up to his typical standards, resulting in a change of best player at the Reds in FM22.

So, who are the top players at Anfield this year in the current version of Football Manager, FM22?

FM22 has listed the finest players at Liverpool.

Each player in the Football Manager database is assigned a value out of 200 for both Current Ability (how excellent they are now) and Potential Ability (how good they could be) (how good they can become).

The Liverpool players with the highest Current Ability rating on FM22 have been ranked in order.

– Current Ability is 184/200- Current Ability is 180/200- Current Ability is 177/200- Current Ability is 174/200- Current Ability is 164/200- Current Ability is 162/200- Current Ability is 159/200- Current Ability is 159/200- Current Ability is 156/200- Current Ability is 155/200- Current Ability is 153/200- Current Ability is 152/200- Current Ability is 151/200 “The summary has come to an end.”