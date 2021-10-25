According to Arsene Wenger, the good news for Liverpool is offset by the bad news for Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger has cautioned that Manchester United’s humbling 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool might have far-reaching consequences.

Wenger, who led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, including an undefeated season in 2003/04, but also suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford, was asked what he would say to Manchester United’s players following such a crushing setback.

“You can say a few words,” the 72-year-old told beIN SPORTS. “The first thing is to safeguard the club and the team in the press.”

“Not to make statements that will exacerbate the problem.”

“You know you’re in a crisis, and you know you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you to re-establish the team’s mentality because it’s such a huge blow.”

“You simply try not to make it any worse than it already is.” Always remember that you are in charge.

“Today was a fantastic day for Liverpool. It can happen, but the consequences are severe in a large game.

“At the moment, Manchester United is stuck between pressuring and dropping off, which is the worst predicament a team can be in.”

The setback dropped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to seventh position in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea and seven behind second-placed Liverpool, but Wenger maintains United’s season is far from over.

“You have to attempt to inspire hope,” he remarked.

“Manchester City won the Premier League last season despite being 11 points down at one point and 10th in the league in December.

“So even if they fix it, they’re not fully out of it.” They can also still qualify for the Champions League. So their season isn’t over yet, but if they keep doing what they’re doing, it will be soon.”