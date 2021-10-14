According to an ex-ESPN anchor, Kyrie Irving is willing to forego his NBA career in order to prove a point.

Kyrie Irving appears to be willing to sit out for an extended period of time and perhaps sacrifice up his NBA career in order to make a point.

This is what Cari Champion, a former ESPN anchor, said on CNN on Wednesday, October 13th.

“He has a different point of view. He moves in a unique way… I believe he honestly believes he is accomplishing something, which is terrible because, as I have often stated, these guys do not speak up for others or conduct additional research. He continued, “I simply feel like they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“I don’t mean to come out as dismissive, but there’s a lot on the line here.” I believe Kyrie will forego his professional future in order to make a point. That’s the type of person he is. “To show a point, he will give up his profession,” the 46-year-old stated.

“I’m hoping it won’t come to that. Kyrie will make a decision unlike any other at the end of the day. “His career suggests he does what he likes, what he feels,” says Cari Champion, host of “Naked with Cari Champion.” As noble as Irving’s stance may appear, the money he stands to lose, as well as future contracts, are inextricably linked.

According to Shams Charania, who featured on the “The Glue Guys” podcast, the Nets are reportedly not planning to offer the All-Star guard a contract extension this early.

The one-time NBA champion has a player option worth $36.5 million next summer, which is just another intriguing aspect of the Brooklyn Nets’ roster.

This means Irving could become a free agency after the upcoming NBA season, and if he continues to breach New York’s immunization procedures, he could forfeit $16 million.