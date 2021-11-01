According to an Australian sports pundit, OKC Thunder rookie has what it takes to be an NBA All-Star.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Scottie Barnes have all received a lot of attention during the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, previous NBA Drafts have shown that there are dark horses that will rise to the occasion. Josh Giddey, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s sixth overall pick, has shown flashes of it.

Most people have never heard of the 19-year-old Australian cager. However, according to his resume, he is the NBL Rookie of the Year for 2021.

While that does not guarantee success in the NBA, the 6-foot-8 guard has already demonstrated promise.

Giddey, the NBA’s second-youngest player, has already made an impression in the few NBA games in which he has appeared.

Furthermore, he has already demonstrated that he can score, rebound, and assist in double figures.

He was the second-youngest player to accomplish the accomplishment, after only LeBron James.

In an ironic twist, Giddey’s first double-double and double-digit-assist game came against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Most people believe it’s only a matter of time before the 19-year-old starts putting up triple-doubles.

Given that he is the NBL’s youngest triple-double record holder, that could happen in the next several years.

According to Mark Brandon, who participated on the Sports For All PH podcast, Giddey might become a future All-Star if he continues to make headlines on and off the court.

“Josh is one of those youngsters who, given three to four years, could be an All-Star candidate.” The only thing holding him back is the fact that OKC is a much smaller market. There aren’t many superstars there, and most teams these days require more than one or two superstars to raise and brand the team,” Brandon explained.

For the time being, Giddey is focused on establishing that he is deserving of a spot in the NBA.

However, he has already attracted attention for his abilities, which should help him become another piece of the OKC Thunder puzzle.