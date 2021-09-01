According to an adviser, Pacquiao’s farewell fight should be against a “solid” yet “easy to pound” opponent.

The next opponent for Manny Pacquiao should check a lot of boxes.

Team Pacquiao is assessing the Filipino boxing legend’s next step following his stunning loss to Yordenis Ugas.

While a rematch with the Cuban champion is a possibility, retirement is also a possibility at this stage.

Sean Gibbons, the CEO of MP Promotions and Pacquiao’s counsel, expressed his thoughts on the topic, saying that the battling senator deserves a “decent send-off.”

If Pacquiao’s next bout is going to be his last, Gibbons believes it should be against a “solid” opponent who “Pac-Man” can “pound to the ground” with ease.

“The senator deserves a proper send-off, a fitting homage to a long, beautiful, and distinguished Hall of Fame career against a formidable opponent whom he should pound to the ground,” Gibbons told Philstar Global. “It should be something along the lines of a major gala, a celebration of the Senator’s career.”

With the criterion of an ideal opponent in mind, Gibbons is confident that Ugas is not the type of opponent Pacquiao should face in his final bout.

The executive cried, “We never need to see Ugas again!” “In his prime, Senator Pacquiao would’ve thrashed Ugas, and it would’ve been like Ugas facing three Manny Pacquiaos at the same time because he couldn’t keep up with his speed and movement.”

Pacquiao stated shortly after the bout that he would like to face Ugas again in January.

“Ugas was one of the easiest opponents I’ve ever faced,” Pacquiao said. “[Ugas] only had one style, and you’ve seen how I’ve moved in previous fights, so I should’ve been able to quickly move away. In this conflict, I couldn’t move. My legs simply came to a halt.”

He continued, “I can come back in January.” “I’ll look into it. If I want to, I can rematch [Ugas]. All I have to do now is inform [Premier Boxing Champions president] Al Haymon. That would not be an issue. I’ll consider that since it’s hard for me to believe one of the easiest opponents I’ve ever faced did that.”

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s veteran trainer Freddie Roach is beginning to believe that, after a long and successful career, “this could be it” for the world’s only eight-division champion.

Roach confessed, “I’m a little anxious about it [Pacquiao’s retirement].” “He’s been boxing for a long time, and he’s been boxing with me for even longer.”

The veteran trainer remarked, “[Pacquiao’s] the best customer I’ve ever had.” “He’s the one. Brief News from Washington Newsday.