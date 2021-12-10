According to Achraf Hakimi, Liverpool is ‘desperate’ to sign a Barcelona midfielder.

With the January transfer window less than a month away, transfer whispers continue to swirl as Liverpool prepares to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds had a quiet summer, with only one significant signing, RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are second in the table despite the lack of new arrivals, but it remains to be seen whether the Reds manager bolsters his squad for what is sure to be a dramatic last few weeks.

Here’s the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish publication Sport.

According to the report, the 24-year-old is ‘unhappy’ at the La Liga club, and Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing him.

He joined Barcelona for €65 million (£55 million) in 2019 from Ajax, and the club is apparently unwilling to let him go despite the player’s ’emotional agony.’

The source goes on to claim that, despite the interest from other teams, Barcelona must find his ideal position and allow him to return to his greatest form.

Hakimi, Achraf

According to recent reports from Spain, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are both interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi.

According to El Nacional, the 23-year-old is “not totally satisfied” with Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, and he has plenty of suitors across Europe.

According to the source, the Reds manager believes Hakimi would ‘fit perfectly’ into his system due to his speed and attacking abilities.

However, given that Liverpool currently has one of the greatest attacking young full-backs in the world in Trent Alexander-Arnold, this seems improbable.

Given that Liverpool paid just over £10 million for Kostas Tsimikas as a back-up for Andy Robertson, the likelihood of paying a considerably higher fee for someone to challenge Alexander-Arnold is doubtful.

Haaland, Erling

Sport1’s Mino Raiola

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club, with clubs from all around Europe apparently interested in the 21-year-old.

However, it appears that Liverpool will not be his next destination, as his agent, Mino Raiola, believes the striker has little chance of being signed by Liverpool or Manchester United.

