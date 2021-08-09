According to a White House official, the US will impose new sanctions on Belarus’ regime.

A White House official told AFP that the US will slap further sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration on Monday, accusing him of a violent crackdown on opponents.

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order targeting Lukashenko for an ongoing “assault on the democratic aspirations and human rights of the Belarusian people, transnational repression… and corruption.” Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year’s elections, which many observers deemed unfair.

The US Treasury will impose sanctions on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the elections, which a US official described as “fraudulent.” At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya requested protection, claiming she feared for her life if she returned to Belarus after criticizing her coaches.

Tsimanouskaya was one of many Belarusian athletes who publicly condemned violence against demonstrators during the ex-Soviet country’s post-presidential election demonstrations in August 2020.

Lukashenko’s government detained an opposition activist and his girlfriend on board a Ryanair flight in May.

“Since then, the dictatorship has only increased its repression, including threatening the safety of an Olympic athlete outside the country’s borders,” the US official said.

The current sanctions target important organizations and allies of Lukashenko, including the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, business executives, and enterprises including a private Belarusian bank.

Belaruskali OAO, one of Belarus’s largest state-owned firms and one of the world’s top potash producers, is also on the list. It is claimed that it is a source of illicit wealth for the regime.

The National Olympic Committee has been charged by the United States of enabling money laundering, sanctions evasion, and visa evasion.

Western countries have already slapped a number of sanctions on Lukashenko and his dictatorship, but they appear to have had little impact because he retains the support of Russia, a vital ally and creditor.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, came in Poland on Wednesday after being granted a humanitarian visa, claiming she was “glad to be in safety.” There are presently 603 political prisoners in Belarus, according to local rights group Viasna.

The United States will demand an international probe into the Ryanair flight detour, as well as the release of all political detainees and free and fair elections.