According to a veteran trainer, Canelo Alvarez will be stopped by “just one” fighter.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is expected to be defeated by an undefeated super middleweight boxing champion.

Alvarez has been the subject of recent conversations ahead of his super middleweight championship battle against Caleb Plant, and some have been asked to pick the active opponent who may possibly stop him.

To put things in perspective, Alvarez has a 14-fight winning streak under his belt, with his most recent loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Since then, the Mexican boxing sensation has made tremendous progress and is currently perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Some believe Alvarez, like any other superstar fighter, will eventually encounter his kryptonite.

Veteran boxing instructor Robert Garcia expressed his thoughts on the topic, saying that he doesn’t see anyone stopping Alvarez right now.

If there is, Garcia believes it could be David Benavidez, the former WBC super middleweight champion.

Garcia recently told Fight Hub TV, “I don’t think there is anyone right now that can handle Canelo [Alvarez].” “I believe [David] Benavidez is the only person who can cause him trouble and eventually beat him.”

If Alvarez still manages to beat Benavidez, Garcia is confident that the latter will give the multi-division champion “some headaches.”

“[Benavidez] is a very tall fighter, extremely fearless, and he isn’t scared to go forward,” said the coach. “I believe it has the potential to cause Canelo a lot of problems. I still think Canelo would win, but it would cause him some problems.”

Another prominent figure in the sport, boxing promoter Bob Arum, recently commented on the topic.

Arum, like Garcia, believes that no one will be able to halt Alvarez’s record for at least the next “two years.”

Following the deadline, the 89-year-old projected that super middleweight boxing sensation Edgar Berlanga would be able to complete the task.

“I don’t think anyone will be able to beat Canelo,” Arum stated. “He’s simply that good. [Edgar] Berlanga [may]be able to do it in two years or a year and a half.”

Berlanga, like Benavidez, has an undefeated professional record dating back to 2016.

Berlanga has also demonstrated that he has devastating power in his fists, winning 16 of his 17 fights via knockout.

Some have even dubbed him the “Puerto Rican Mike Tyson” in the process.