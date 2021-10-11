According to a study, the UK nightlife sector lost 86,000 jobs during Covid.

According to an industry association, coronavirus closures have resulted in the loss of 86,000 employment in the UK’s nightlife sector since 2019.

According to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the sector accounted for 1.6 percent of GDP in 2019, or?36.4 billion ($49.6 billion, 42.9 billion euros), with 425,000 people employed.

However, it stated there were “concerns that many of the jobs lost in the night-time economy sector as a result of the epidemic will be gone for good” due to closures and decreasing demand.

When coronavirus restrictions were removed in June, nightclubs and casinos were among the last to reopen.

Scotland and Wales are pressing for confirmation of vaccination records to be required to enter nightclubs, but the UK government, which oversees health policy in England, has objected.

The actions of the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff, according to NTIA chief executive Michael Kill, were “chaotic.”

“It is the worst conceivable time to introduce vaccine passports,” he said, “since it will further harm a sector that is critical to the economy’s recovery.”

The announcement of job losses comes as numerous industries, including hospitality and catering, complain of chronic personnel shortages impeding their recovery.

Kill believes that Finance Minister Rishi Sunak should declare increased support for nightclubs, bars, casinos, festivals, and their suppliers in his autumn budget statement.

He wants the current 12.5 percent sales tax (VAT) rate on hospitality to be maintained until 2024.

Covid 19 has killed almost 138,000 people in the United Kingdom since early last year, making it one of the worst-affected countries.

A mass vaccination effort has resulted in 78.5 percent of those aged 12 and up receiving two doses of a vaccine, reducing hospital admissions due to severe Covid.

However, infection rates remain high. According to government data, the seven-day average number of positive cases was 37,255 last week.