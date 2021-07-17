According to a poll, 78 percent of Japanese people oppose the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

With just over a week until the opening ceremony, a new poll finds that nearly eight out of ten Japanese people oppose the Olympic Games being staged in Tokyo.

According to a poll conducted on Tuesday by Ipsos Global Advisor, 78 percent of Japanese respondents say the Olympics should not go place.

An average of 57 percent of respondents in the 28 countries polled say the Games should not be conducted this year.

The United States is one of seven countries where a majority of citizens (52 percent) believe the Olympics should go on as planned.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organizers postponed the Games by a year in March 2020.

The Olympics have never been canceled since their modern incarnation in 1896, with the exception of two world wars.

Over the last year, public opposition in Japan has grown stronger, but the International Olympic Committee has repeatedly ruled out the idea of further postponement or cancellation.

With only nine days until the Games’ opening ceremony on July 23, it’s now a foregone conclusion that the Games will take place as planned.

The Olympics, on the other hand, could be a significantly more subdued affair than previous editions, and not just because competitions will be held behind closed doors with no spectators.

Only 46% of respondents in the 28 countries interviewed said they were interested in the Olympics, according to the Ipsos poll.

The rate in the United States was 48 percent, which was lower than the 55 percent reported in India, South Africa, China, and Poland, but significantly higher than the 35 percent reported in Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and Belgium.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan had reported just over 825,000 instances of the coronavirus and over 14,900 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

While the number of people killed by the coronavirus is low in comparison to other countries, Japan has been handicapped by a delayed vaccination distribution.

As shown in this graph from Statista, Japan is well behind other countries in the race to fully vaccinate its whole population, with only 8.7% of the population fully vaccinated as of July 3.

