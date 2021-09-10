According to a new study, office air quality has an impact on workers’ cognitive function.

At work, do you feel sluggish? Poor ventilation and pollution could be contributing factors.

According to a new Harvard study, the air quality within a workplace has a substantial impact on employees’ cognitive function, such as response times and capacity to focus.

“We have a lot of research on outdoor pollution exposure, but we spend 90% of our time indoors,” Jose Guillermo Cedeno Laurent, a research fellow and primary author of the report published in Environmental Research Letters on Thursday, told AFP.

Prior research on indoor settings has mostly focused on metrics like thermal comfort and satisfaction, rather than cognitive effects, he explained.

Cedeno Laurent and colleagues conducted a year-long research of 302 office workers in six nations (China, India, Mexico, Thailand, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom).

When the Covid-19 pandemic triggered global lockdowns in March 2020, it came to an end.

All of the participants were between the ages of 18 and 65, had worked at least three days in an office building, and had a fixed workstation.

Their workstations were equipped with an environmental sensor that measured fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations in real time, as well as carbon dioxide, temperature, and relative humidity.

The cognitive tests were administered via a custom-designed app on the participants’ phones. They were asked to perform the tests at predetermined times or when sensors detected PM2.5 and CO2 levels below or over particular criteria.

CO2 concentrations can be used to estimate ventilation levels. Concentrations outside are roughly 400 ppm (parts per million), with a 1000 ppm upper limit for indoors.

There were two tests carried out. Employees had to accurately identify the color of presented words that spelt out another color in the first.

This test measured cognitive quickness and the capacity to focus on important stimuli while being exposed to irrelevant stimuli.

To assess cognitive speed and working memory, the second test featured basic addition and subtraction using two-digit-long numbers.

According to the findings, an increase of 10 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 resulted in a 1% drop in response times and a 1% reduction in accuracy in both tests.

According to the IQAir tracking site, outdoor PM2.5 readings in the US capital Washington were 13.9 micrograms per cubic meter on Thursday, while it was 42 micrograms per cubic meter in