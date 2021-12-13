According to a maths expert, Liverpool’s’most likely’ opponents in the Champions League draw.

In today’s Champions League draw, Liverpool are slightly more likely to be paired with Inter Milan or Villarreal.

After winning all six games in their ‘group of death,’ the Reds advanced to the knockout stages.

They now have six prospective opponents in the round of 16 draw, which will take place later this morning.

And a professional mathematician crunched the calculations on a supercomputer, revealing that two teams are marginally more likely than the rest.

There are modest discrepancies in the odds of several potential draws due to limits on playing sides from the same nation or group.

For each theoretical fixture, Julien Guyon has computed percentage forecasts.

In a normal setting, the probabilities of any event are one-in-six – or 16.67 percent – when choosing one of six possibilities at random.

Liverpool, on the other hand, may face Inter or Villarreal in the next round.

After PSG, onSalzburg is the next team with a chance.

Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, both at the bottom of the table, are the ‘least likely’ candidates.

Even though the differences are minor, they are substantial.

In some cases, the percentages are significantly higher.

Because to country/group limits, Chelsea can only draw four teams.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel’s side has a chance of facing Real Madrid.

Manchester City’s’most likely’ opponents are Atalanta, Inter, or Villarreal, while Manchester United’s opponents are Inter or Atalanta.

PSG (Group A), Sporting Lisbon (Group C), Inter Milan (Group D), Benfica (Group E), Villarreal (Group F), and RB Salzburg are all prospective opponents for Liverpool (Group G).