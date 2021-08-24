According to a KPMG report, European football giants will face a 2 billion euro covid hit.

According to a report released Tuesday by consultancy KPMG, matchday revenues in the five major European football leagues fell by approximately 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) last season as a result of spectators being mostly prevented from attending matches due to the pandemic.

The estimated revenue losses dwarf the 500 million euros lost by league clubs in the 2019/20 season, when the virus first struck Europe and forced sport to be banned in March 2020, only to be resumed months later without spectators.

England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, and France’s Ligue 1 are the continent’s top five leagues.

“It is projected that teams in the main five leagues will earn little to no money from this source in 2020/21, potentially missing out on almost 2 billion euros in matchday revenues,” the research stated.

The Bundesliga, which has the greatest average attendance, was the most affected for the 2019/20 season (an estimated 157 million euros in revenue loss), while Ligue 1 was the least affected (48 million euros).

According to the research, Barcelona’s matchday income dropped by 39 million euros, the most of the five major clubs.

During the 2020/21 season, the Premier League was the only one of the five leagues that allowed some supporters to attend for sections of the season.

The financial impact is expected to persist this season as well.

Only the Premier League and Ligue 1 have allowed full capacity stadiums this season among the top five leagues.

Only 40% of stadia capacity is planned to be utilised, and supporters are required to wear masks, according to the article. Temporary guidelines are in place for La Liga until August 29, with a re-evaluation of the situation in September.

The Serie A in Italy presently allows half-full stadiums, with supporters forced to show a Covid-19 card indicating they have either been vaccinated against the virus or have recovered from infection, according to the report.

“Similarly, in the German Bundesliga, half of the stadiums can be filled, but only up to a total of 25,000 fans,” according to the report.

According to the study, the postponed Euro 2020 competition this summer established the basis for the return of supporters, but it also had a detrimental side effect.

“UEFA procedures were judged very successful in terms of player health, as just a few occurrences occurred,” it noted.

“However, there were strong voices accusing the tournament of contributing to a spike in new corona(virus) infections in the general public.

