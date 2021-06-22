According to a coronavirus test specialist, the England pair’s isolation was a “judgment call.”

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell of England are likely to be isolating due to a misunderstanding about what constitutes close contact, according to a coronavirus test specialist.

After being identified as close friends of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, Mount and Chilwell will miss England’s final Euro 2020 group encounter against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and will be quarantined until next Monday.

On Monday, it was revealed that Scotland midfielder Gilmour had tested positive for Covid-19.

The three players are Chelsea teammates who were photographed discussing following the 0-0 draw between the two countries at Wembley last Friday.

It’s thought that their chat continued after the players left the field and proceeded down the tunnel, and that’s where the issues arose.

The fact that no Scotland players, in addition to the England duo, have been recognized as close contacts of Gilmour has raised questions, but with no concrete definition of what close contact means, authorities involved must make rational judgements.

The Football Association informed them of their isolation after consulting with Public Health England.

“It all comes down to interpretation,” immunologist Denis Kinane, co-founder of Cignpost Diagnostics, a government-accredited business that provides Covid screening and testing, said.

“No one knows for sure, and many individuals adopt restrictions based on the public health definition.

“They’ll have gone back a little and noticed two English players hugging or conversing with him.

“Essentially, what we’re discussing is spit. Any saliva or aerosols in the air can spread it – kissing, laughing, singing, coughing, and so on.

“There is a time factor, an activity aspect, and then the distance between the persons when we talk about what defines close contact.”

Kinane believes that other factors may have been considered when determining how long the players should segregate for.

He told the PA news agency: "If they've been asked to isolate until Monday they must think there was some significant.