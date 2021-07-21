According to a £100 million transfer rumour, the England player would “fit Liverpool brilliantly.”

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves believes England star Kalvin Phillips would “fit Liverpool brilliantly.”

Concerns about Jordan Henderson’s future at Liverpool have fueled speculation about a move for Phillips to Anfield.

During Euro 2020, the 25-year-old shone in midfield for the Three Lions, even pushing Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to the bench.

The ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ has been linked with a number of top-flight teams, including Liverpool, as a result of his summer performances.

After Phillips’ Euro heroics, his value skyrocketed, a summer transfer for the Reds seemed doubtful.

Groves, a former Arsenal midfielder, believes the player is now worth £100 million, which is much beyond Liverpool’s summer budget.

Despite this, Groves believes the Leeds United midfielder would be a fantastic fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Kalvin Phillips fits Liverpool perfectly,” Groves stated to talkSPORT.

“The intensity with which they play, the closeness with which they close down, his athleticism, and his passing range.

“How much would he set you back?” £100million.”

Because Liverpool will almost certainly have to sell to purchase during this transfer window, a move to Anfield may be ruled out, much to the delight of Leeds fans.

Phillips’ agent, Kevin Sharp, had previously denied suggestions of a move away from Elland Road, stating that the England international was happy at the club.

“There may be clubs looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in key tournaments – inevitably creates interest,” the former Leeds player stated recently.

“However, Kalvin is content in Leeds and has no desire to leave.

“It’s more of a question of ‘keep doing what you’re doing for the club and nation.'”