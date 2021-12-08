AC Milan is furious at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ignoring Mohamed Salah.

With an amazing victory over AC Milan, Liverpool maintained their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

On Tuesday night, the Reds defeated the Serie A team 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

As a result of the triumph, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first English team to win all 18 points in the competition’s group stage.

During the 90 minutes at the San Siro, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

It was a nerve-wracking evening for Milan, who needed to win to advance to the knockout stages.

And it all came to a head in the 12th minute, when, despite the fact that Alessio Romagnoli was on the ground in pain after colliding with Divock Origi inadvertently, Milan elected to continue playing while on the offensive, despite the fact that other Liverpool players asked them to put the ball out.

The game was only stopped after Liverpool reclaimed control from the home side 25 seconds later, to to the annoyance of Milan manager Stefano Pioli.

Jurgen Klopp and his colleague on the touchline had an open discussion about the incident before the fourth official interfered. Keep going, chaps.

At the very least, the official was there to perform his duties.

Both teams were left out on the field at the start of the second half, looking perplexed by the absence of certain key players.

It took a lot longer for referee Danny Makelele and his assistants to make their way onto the field, sheepishly.

Perhaps the San Siro’s half-time refueling is simply too nice to pass up.

Everyone has now seen what Nat Phillips did in the second half to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie.

The reaction of his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, is less evident.

Konate could be seen celebrating nearly as if a goal had been scored as Phillips left the Milan two trailing before strolling out of the penalty area.

That is what the Bolton Baresi is capable of.

The person in charge of the television screens inside the San Siro appeared to be in denial about what had happened throughout the game.

The score stayed 1-0 to when Mohamed Salah scored an equalizer. “The summary has come to an end.”