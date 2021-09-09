AC Milan has received a double injury boost ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool.

AC Milan has been given a double injury boost ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool next week.

The Reds face the Italian heavyweights at Anfield on Wednesday to begin their European campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured third place and Champions League football this season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the season.

At one point, it seemed improbable for the Reds, but a string of good results, combined with Leicester City’s poor form, saw the tide shift.

The Reds will now begin their season at home against AC Milan next week before traveling to FC Porto on Tuesday, September 28.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie are scheduled to return to the Rossoneri for the meeting at Anfield.

That’s because, according to rumors in Italy, both players are in contention to play in AC’s Serie A match against Lazio on Sunday at the San Siro.

Kessie suffered a muscular strain after returning to training with his club last month after representing Ivory Coast at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has been out of action since May due to a knee injury and will miss Euro 2020 as a result.

Stefano Pioli’s squad is presently joint-top of Serie A after winning both of their first two league games.

Klopp remarked of the draw, “I laughed rather loudly, to be honest, since it is a tough group obviously.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

“We’ve already played against Porto, I don’t know how many times, so they’ll be expecting us. We have a bit of an open bill with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, which is obviously a historical match. So, I believe our supporters should be excited about it – we certainly are.

“I know people sit at home thinking, ‘Oh come on, it would be wonderful, then you have this team together and the worst of pot four and the worst of pot one.’”

