AC Milan has given a boost to their striker ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool.

After being ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League group stage match against Liverpool, AC Milan has provided an update on Olivier Giroud.

Last week, the Italian club said that the former Arsenal and Chelsea player had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be placed on a 10-day quarantine.

However, the player has since tested negative, according to a recent announcement on the club’s website.

“AC Milan can report that Olivier Giroud has tested negative for COVID-19,” the statement states. The footballer will undergo a medical examination tomorrow in accordance with Italian government standards in order to resume sports activities.”

Giroud joined Milan from league rivals Chelsea this summer and has made a strong start in Serie A, scoring two goals in his opening two games.

With eight goals in all competitions versus Liverpool, the 34-year-old has a strong record.

He last scored against Liverpool in a 5-3 loss at Anfield at the end of the 19/20 season, when Jugen Klopp’s side won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

AC Milan has also received a double injury boost, as both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie are scheduled to return.

After returning to training with his club last month, Kessie experienced a muscular problem, while Ibrahimovic has been out of action with a knee ailment since May.

Liverpool has a tough Champions League group this season, with games against Porto and Atletico Madrid coming up in the coming months.

Klopp stated of the difficult draw, “I laughed very loudly to be honest because it is definitely a tough group.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

“We’ve already played against Porto, I don’t know how many times, so they’ll be expecting us. We have a bit of an open bill with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, which is obviously a historical match. So, I believe our supporters should be excited about it – we certainly are.”