‘Absolutely insane,’ says Jurgen Klopp as new talent is discovered for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s “amazing” spirit, according to Jurgen Klopp, allowed them to learn from their mistakes and make a spectacular Carabao Cup comeback.

After coming back from a 3-1 deficit at halftime to level 3-3 thanks to Takumi Minamino’s remarkable injury-time equaliser, the Reds defeated Leicester City 5-4 on penalties in their quarter-final on Wednesday at Anfield.

Liverpool had been outplayed in the first half until Klopp made a series of substitutions at halftime and during the second half to assist his team turn things around.

However, the Reds manager insists that the indomitable spirit displayed by his players, who have now lost just once in their last 36 games, was the key to victory.

“I loved them before, but I fell in love with them again because they have such an amazing character,” Klopp remarked. “It’s completely out of control.

“This performance, even the first half, has made me so thrilled.

“To improve, you must make mistakes, and we did so in the first half, playing precisely where they wanted us to play. That makes no sense, but how are you supposed to learn it? That’s the way things are.

“We made some changes in the second half, but it’s still difficult to turn around a game like this with Leicester’s first-half momentum. But, oh, what the boys did then was incredible.” Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, and Tyler Morton, all teenagers, started the game but were substituted by experienced players James Milner, Diogo Jota, and Ibrahima Konate at halftime.

Late on, another Academy product, Owen Beck, made his second senior appearance as a substitute, and Klopp praised his performance.

“Owen Beck played 15 minutes – wow, what a talent,” Reds manager John Harkes stated. “Conor Bradley is a fantastic player, but he passed two balls in the first half that he maybe shouldn’t have played, but he learnt his lesson and will not play them again.

“We had to change Tyler because he had a legitimate yellow card. Billy was excellent, but it’s not easy when you lose the ball in such places, especially for a centre-back.

“We had Ibou at the time, and it was evident that he could play for 45 minutes, so we had to determine whether we should go first or second.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”