Aberdeen’s Scott Brown had an immediate impact at training, according to Niall McGinn.

Scott Brown had an immediate impact on his first day of pre-season training with Aberdeen, according to Niall McGinn.

After 14 generally successful seasons at Celtic, the 35-year-old midfielder joined the Dons as a player/coach this summer.

When McGinn was at Parkhead between 2009 and 2012, he played alongside former Scotland and Hoops captain Brown, and the 33-year-old Northern Ireland international is delighted to be back in the same locker room. The players returned to their Cormack Park training ground on Monday to prepare for next season.

“I know him from playing with him and having battles along the way,” he told RedTV.

“Off the field, he’s a cheerful character who knows when to laugh and tell jokes, but you can see right away, in the first session, in the warm-up, he’s running away.

“He is a dedicated young man who will constantly maintain a high level of training.

“We moved into passing after the warm-up, and he was consistently keeping a good quality. In the dressing room, you need individuals like that, characters like that.

“That can only be a huge motivator for us to keep going.

“He was bred to win, and you need winners in your locker room if you want to thrive.

“We are thrilled to have him here, and all of the players are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him.”