Aberdeen Thrashes Livingston 6-2 in Chaotic Pittodrie Clash

David Martindale took full responsibility for Livingston’s heavy 6-2 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen, which saw the Lions squander a 2-1 lead in a chaotic affair at Pittodrie. Martindale, who was sent off during the match, acknowledged that the defeat was largely down to his own errors and the team’s lack of structure after the red cards.

The match, which ended with both teams down to ten men, began with a flurry of early action. Aberdeen struck first in the ninth minute when Kenan Bilalovic bundled in a corner from Lyall Cameron. Livingston responded well, first leveling the score through Mahamadou Susoho’s strike, which came after a controversial offside decision involving Robbie Muirhead. Moments later, Muirhead himself scored after Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov parried a shot from Connor McLennan.

However, the Dons regained the advantage before the break. With seven minutes of added time played, Kevin Nisbet equalized from a Mitchell Frame cross, and then netted again just minutes later, with another close-range effort from a Topi Keskinen assist, despite appearing to be offside. Martindale, visibly frustrated with the referee’s decisions, was shown a red card for his protests. The tension escalated further when Jack Milne and Jeremy Bokila were both sent off after a heated exchange on the pitch.

Martindale Takes Responsibility for ‘Loss of Control’

After the match, Martindale admitted that his emotional reaction and loss of control had played a significant role in Livingston’s collapse. “I take full responsibility. It’s the reason I got sent off, and after that, everything just fell apart,” Martindale said. “The referee never had control of the game, and I lost control of my emotions as well. I’ve got to take accountability for that. At 4-2, we were all over the place, and the game became too open. We couldn’t manage it properly.”

Martindale also noted that his team’s defensive lapses contributed to the loss. “The third goal we conceded was poor, with individuals not doing their jobs,” he explained. “After that, we lost our structure and allowed them to dominate the game.”

As the match wore on, Aberdeen capitalized on Livingston’s lack of cohesion. Sivert Nisen added a fourth goal, heading home a Stuart Armstrong corner, before Keskinen scored twice in injury time, the second of which deflected off Babacar Fati for a fifth goal. The Dons extended their lead to 6-2, leaving Livingston still languishing at the foot of the Premiership table.

In a post-match interview, Martindale also expressed his frustration with the use of VAR. While acknowledging that the technology worked in Livingston’s favor in ruling out Nisbet’s early goal, he questioned the reliability of the system. “How can you make a definitive decision with such poor camera angles? The ref was asked to look at the monitor, but I don’t think the technology was clear enough,” he said.

Despite the defeat, Martindale remained resolute, taking full accountability for the result. “It always comes back to me. I put the individuals on the park, and the buck stops with me,” he concluded.