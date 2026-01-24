Aberdeen Sack Jimmy Thelin After Disappointing Start to Season

Aberdeen have parted ways with manager Jimmy Thelin following a series of poor results that have left the club in a precarious position ahead of key fixtures against Rangers. The Swede’s tenure at Pittodrie, which lasted 18 months, ended after a meeting with club officials on January 23, 2026.

Thelin, who made history by guiding Aberdeen to their first Scottish Cup win in 35 years in May 2025, has struggled to replicate that success this season. Despite significant investment in his squad over the summer, Aberdeen’s performance in the Premiership has been disappointing. With just seven wins, four draws, and nine defeats from 20 league games, the team currently sits in eighth place.

Failure on Multiple Fronts

Thelin’s time at Aberdeen also saw underwhelming performances in European competition. After securing guaranteed group-stage football through their cup victory, Aberdeen failed to make an impact in the Conference League, finishing second from the bottom with two draws and six losses from their six group games.

After a disastrous start to the season that saw them at the bottom of the league in October, Aberdeen mounted a recovery with a seven-game unbeaten run, offering hope of a top-six finish. However, with no wins in their last four league matches, the club’s leadership, including chairman Dave Cormack and new sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, made the decision to relieve Thelin of his duties.

Thelin’s final match in charge was a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Falkirk, where his team failed to create any significant chances and were fortunate not to lose by a greater margin. The result ultimately sealed his fate.

German sporting director Pfannenstiel will now oversee the search for Thelin’s successor, with Aberdeen now looking for their seventh managerial appointment in the last five years.