Aberdeen Pubs Set to Stay Open Late for Scotland’s World Cup Matches

Scotland’s national football team will see extended pub hours in Aberdeen for their World Cup games this summer. Following a meeting on January 20, the city’s licensing board approved a blanket extension for all matches involving the Scots, ensuring pubs remain open until 3am. An additional half-hour will be granted after the final whistle to allow for drinking up and dispersal. The board’s decision was confirmed at a licensing meeting on Tuesday.

Extended Hours for Scotland’s World Cup Games

Scotland’s opening match against Haiti, scheduled for June 14 at 2am UK time, will be the first to benefit from the extended hours. While the Scottish Government will work with local authorities on such matters, the final decisions on pub opening times are left to local licensing boards, as demonstrated by Aberdeen’s recent approval.

The licensing officers noted that the primary concern was for Scotland’s World Cup games, but extended hours could apply to other key matches as well, including quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. For these events, pubs can remain open until 3am, with an additional half-hour to allow customers time to leave the premises safely.

Fan Zones Under Scrutiny

Despite the approval for later opening hours, officials were hesitant about allowing outdoor fan zones due to the timing of the matches. They raised concerns about the potential disruption to nearby areas, citing noise impact as a key issue. However, they also stated that exceptions might be considered if the noise could be kept to a minimum. Any proposals for fan zones will be considered on a case-by-case basis, requiring a formal application process.

Hospitality businesses have lobbied for more flexible hours throughout the World Cup, with many calling for the ability to extend pub opening times for all games, not just those involving Scotland. Earlier this month, Scottish First Minister John Swinney even suggested the possibility of a national holiday the day after Scotland’s first match in the World Cup, a proposal that would be subject to royal proclamation.