A red card-ridden encounter at Pittodrie saw Aberdeen return to winning ways in the Premiership with a resounding 6-2 victory over Livingston. Peter Leven’s side was dominant throughout, with Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet both scoring doubles in the comprehensive win.

Despite early setbacks, the Dons fought back to claim their first league win after six games without a victory. This result also followed up on their 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers, marking a solid run of form under Leven.

Livingston’s Brief Resurgence

The match began with Aberdeen’s opening goal in the ninth minute, courtesy of Kenan Bilalovic, following a clever corner delivery by Lyall Cameron. However, Livingston struck back with two quick goals, first through Mahamadou Sushi and then Robbie Muirhead, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Livingston’s joy was short-lived, as Aberdeen responded with two quick-fire goals before the halftime whistle. Kevin Nisbet leveled the scoreline in stoppage time at the 45 5 mark before grabbing another just moments later, making it 3-2 to the hosts.

The second half saw the Lions’ frustration boil over, with manager Davie Martindale shown a red card for dissent. Tensions rose further when Jeremy Bokila and Jack Milne were also sent off following a physical clash, leaving Livingston reduced to nine men.

Sivert Nilsen added a fourth for Aberdeen with a header from a Mitchel Frame corner in the 75th minute. Topi Keskinen then sealed the win with two late strikes, the first from outside the box in the 85th minute and the second in stoppage time, further underlining Aberdeen’s dominance.

The result deepens Livingston’s woes, leaving them without a league win in 23 matches. With their survival in the Premiership looking increasingly uncertain, they remain mired in relegation trouble.

Team News and Key Moments

In terms of team news, Dante Polvara was absent from the squad, with Leven confirming his unavailability due to growing interest from Major League Soccer. His contract is nearing its end, and a move to the US is becoming increasingly likely.

Aberdeen also saw the debut of new signing Toyosi Olusanya, although he remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Livingston were missing key players Scott Arfield and Cristian Montano, with new arrival Babacar Fati making a brief cameo off the bench.

Aberdeen’s win was built on solid set-piece execution, an area they have struggled with in recent weeks. With Leven’s leadership, they appear to be turning their previous weaknesses into strengths, particularly with the delivery of corners and free kicks.