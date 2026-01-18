Aberdeen Avoid Early Scottish Cup Exit with Narrow Win

The Scottish Cup delivered drama in abundance this weekend as defending champions Aberdeen narrowly escaped an upset in their fourth-round tie against Raith Rovers. The Dons, still struggling for form after a recent managerial change, edged past the Championship side 1-0, avoiding an early exit but raising more questions about their attacking struggles.

Aberdeen’s Narrow Escape

At Pittodrie, the tension was palpable. Aberdeen, having endured a dismal seven-match winless streak and the sacking of manager Jimmy Thelin, were desperate for a win to provide some relief. Interim manager Peter Leven faced a difficult task, overseeing a team that had only managed two goals in their last seven matches and was in desperate need of a spark.

Raith Rovers, sitting sixth in the Scottish Championship, came into the game with confidence. Known for their defensive resilience, they had kept six clean sheets in their last nine outings. The Kirkcaldy side was intent on causing an upset, having achieved similar feats in recent Scottish Cup seasons.

However, despite a resilient performance from Raith, it was Aberdeen who progressed to the fifth round. The match ended 1-0, with Aberdeen’s defensive solidity enough to see them through, but the victory did little to ease the concerns about their attack. The Dons have now gone four games without scoring, a worrying statistic for a team hoping to defend their cup title. Meanwhile, Raith Rovers left Pittodrie with heads held high, having given the holders a run for their money.

Upsets Across the Cup

While Aberdeen scraped through, the Scottish Cup proved its reputation for shocks and upsets. Rangers dispatched Annan Athletic 5-0, making their cup ambitions clear, while Dunfermline stunned Hibernian with a last-minute 1-0 win. Hearts, top of the Premiership, fell to Falkirk on penalties, another reminder that no team is safe in the knockout stages.

The action extended beyond Pittodrie, as Auchinleck Talbot faced Celtic in a highly anticipated match at Rugby Park. Originally set to be played at Auchinleck’s home ground, the game was moved to the larger Kilmarnock stadium, where the Junior side hoped to pull off a cup upset. Celtic, under the interim management of Martin O’Neill, faced the tie with respect, acknowledging the potential challenges posed by the underdogs.

Despite the occasion, the fifth round draw loomed large as the competition built up more momentum. The draw, taking place shortly after the Auchinleck vs Celtic match, had fans across Scotland eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this storied competition.

Elsewhere, Stranraer’s clash with Queen’s Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Stair Park, with the match rescheduled for January 20, 2026.

As the competition moves into the next round, the stage is set for more high-stakes drama. Aberdeen, albeit by the skin of their teeth, remain in the hunt to defend their title. Meanwhile, the emergence of smaller sides like Raith Rovers and Dunfermline keeps the Scottish Cup as unpredictable as ever.

The fifth-round ties will take place during the weekend of February 7-8, with some matches potentially being played from February 6-9 to accommodate TV coverage. With the cup already delivering plenty of surprises, fans can expect the unexpected as the tournament continues to captivate a nation.