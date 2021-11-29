Abdoulaye Doucoure claims a ‘unlucky’ Everton penalty and sends a message to the Liverpool squad.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure believes his club was “unlucky” to concede a penalty against Brentford and has urged his teammates to give it their all against Liverpool.

Brentford’s first Premier League win in six games was secured by Ivan Toney’s 24th-minute penalty kick, condemning the Blues to yet another disappointing defeat.

Rafa Benitez’s side has now gone seven games without scoring a point, and they are currently six points above the relegation zone.

After a VAR review, Andros Townsend was penalized for a high boot on Frank Onyeka, and Toney scored from the penalty spot.

While Doucoure believes his Blues teammate was unlucky to be penalized, he also concedes his team made things difficult for themselves once again.

“Of course, we conceded the penalty; it was a bit unlucky.” So it was obviously more difficult to get back into the game after that,” he told talkSPORT.

“However, we had chances in the second half, but we didn’t score, so we need to improve because tonight has been a difficult night for us.” To get results, we need to return very soon.” Everton’s Salomon Rondon came close to tying the game twice, while Doucoure had a header stopped by a teammate near the end of the first half.

“I had a solid opportunity, yeah.” He remarked, “There were a lot of bodies in front of me, but I should header better to get the goal.”

“It’s the little things that make a difference, and maybe we’ll have better luck on Wednesday.”

Everton haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park on September 25 after a promising start to the season.

It’s the club’s worst winless streak since April 2016, and it hasn’t gone ignored by the fans, who vented their frustrations after the final whistle.

The next game for Benitez’s side is a Merseyside derby against his former club Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

However, Doucoure feels Benitez’s full emphasis will be on Everton, and he has urged his teammates to give Blues fans something to cheer about.

“It’s a big game for everyone, and of course it’s a big game for us,” he remarked.”

