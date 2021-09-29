Abdoulaye Doucoure admits to Everton manager Rafa Benitez that his form has changed.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed how a total reworking of his game led to his strong start to the season.

The midfielder joined Everton from Watford last summer and soon established himself as one of the team’s most important players.

The Frenchman was frequently employed in a deeper midfield position than the one he occupied for Watford in his 34 appearances previous season.

However, since Rafa Benitez took over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, Doucoure has been playing much farther forward this season.

In Saturday’s triumph over Norwich City, the Frenchman scored his second goal of the season, and his three assists this season match his tally from the previous year.

And Doucoure has admitted that one of the key reasons for his productive start to the season is his new boss’s advice.

He told evertonfc.com, “I am extremely delighted with the games I’ve played this season and I am learning with the management every day.”

“Everything in my game altered, and my grasp of the game grew.

“The manager gave me a lot of advise – simple counsel that makes a difference – and I try to apply it on the field as much as possible to help the squad.

“It was crucial against Norwich for our league position and to return to Goodison Park and win after a difficult week.

“What happened at Aston Villa has to be learned from. The Premier League is extremely difficult, and you must give it your all in every element.

“We had good margins in the game, but there were still things we could have done better.

“It was a setback, but it was critical that we remained working hard to maintain the momentum we had established since the beginning of the season.”

The victory over Daniel Farke’s team retained the Blues in fifth place in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s match at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

“It’s a great start; we have a big game at the weekend, and all of our attention this week is on getting a positive result at United,” Doucoure said of Saturday’s match.

“We did a lot of good.”

