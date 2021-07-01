The Washington Newsday

Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have signed new contracts with Huddersfield Town.

Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have both agreed to stay at Huddersfield for another season.

Rowe has signed a contract that will keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024, while Crichlow has inked a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, with Huddersfield having the option to extend both contracts for another year.

In total, the two have made 28 first-team appearances for the Terriers in all competitions.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented on the club’s website: “We’re incredibly thrilled to have both Aaron and Romoney extend their terms with the club today.”

“We regard him (Rowe) as a player who can really make an impact at this club,” says the manager.

“Romoney also made significant progress last season and contributed to the first team.”

