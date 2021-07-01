Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have signed new contracts with Huddersfield Town.

Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have both agreed to stay at Huddersfield for another season.

Rowe has signed a contract that will keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024, while Crichlow has inked a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, with Huddersfield having the option to extend both contracts for another year.

In total, the two have made 28 first-team appearances for the Terriers in all competitions.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented on the club’s website: “We’re incredibly thrilled to have both Aaron and Romoney extend their terms with the club today.”

“We regard him (Rowe) as a player who can really make an impact at this club,” says the manager.

“Romoney also made significant progress last season and contributed to the first team.”