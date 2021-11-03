Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly unvaccinated, will miss time after claiming to be ‘immunized’ at one point.

According to various sources, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to NFL Network reporters, the reigning NFL MVP is also unvaccinated. According to ESPN, Rodgers’ vaccination status has been confirmed by sources.

Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated during a news conference in August, and he replied that he was “immunized.”

When asked about vaccinations in August, Rodgers replied, “You know, there’s a lot of talk surrounding it, across the league, and a lot of individuals who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements.” “On the team, there are some players who haven’t been vaccinated.” “I believe it is a personal choice. I’m not going to pass judgment on those individuals “Added he. “COVID has been contracted by men who have been vaccinated. It’s an intriguing topic that I believe will be explored throughout the season.” Rodgers’ positive test comes after Packers top receiver Davante Adams was forced to miss last week due to a positive test. At least two additional players on the squad have been out due to the virus this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Barry has also been out due to COVID-19 rules.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated. In the statement, he also cited fellow NFL Network writer Mike Garafolo as a source about Rodgers’ vaccination status.

According to me and @MikeGarafolo, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. That’s why he won’t play against the #Chiefs on Sunday.

November 3, 2021 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

Even if he returns a negative test, if Rodgers is unvaccinated, he would be suspended for a minimum of 10 days, according to league rules. His earliest likely return date would be November 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unvaccinated persons must also be tested daily, according to the NFL’s COVID-19 standards. Vaccinated players and personnel who work in the league are subjected to weekly tests, though they can volunteer for additional testing or be forced to undergo daily tests if they are suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19.

