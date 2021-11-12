Aaron Rodgers’ Return: Will the Packers’ QB Face the Seahawks After Missing Time Due to COVID-19?

Aaron Rodgers, who missed the team’s previous game due to COVID-19, is expected to return to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The reigning MVP is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, though that is far from guaranteed.

Since testing positive for COVID-19 last week and suffering a media maelstrom over his claims to be “immunized,” Rodgers has been barred from rejoining the team. The quarterback will be able to return to Green Bay on Saturday, one day before the Packers face the Seahawks.

Rodgers must be symptom-free and fever-free, as well as cleared by an independent doctor, in order to play. Rodgers will almost certainly play in Week 10, though he concedes there’s still a chance he won’t get the start.

“I think there’s a chance (of not playing), but it’s a little chance,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

The health of Aaron Rodgers has a significant impact on Green Bay’s prospects of winning on Sunday. The Packers were defeated 13-7 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, with Jordan Love replacing Rodgers. This ended the Packers’ seven-game winning streak. Love struggled in his first career start, throwing for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 19-34 passing.

Rodgers threw 17 touchdown passes and one interception during Green Bay’s winning streak. The Packers averaged 27 points per game this season.

Rodgers is expected to start on Sunday, according to the oddsmakers. At several bookies, Green Bay is favored by more than a field goal over Seattle. With Love at quarterback, the Packers would be underdogs.

Russell Wilson will make his first start since hurting his finger in Week 5 for the Seahawks on Sunday. Wilson has the top passer rating in the league at 125.3.