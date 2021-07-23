Aaron Rodgers Net Worth: Shailene Woodley’s Boyfriend Made $241 Million Over 16 Years

This offseason, Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a two-year deal offer from the Green Bay Packers. Despite this, in his nearly two decades with the team, the quarterback has amassed a fortune in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodgers has a net worth of $120 million as of 2020. According to Spotrac, the veteran quarterback has earned $241 million in compensation throughout his 16 seasons with the Packers.

After earning $30.5 million the year before, the 37-year-old was placed no. 45 on Forbes’ 2020 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes and no. 10 on its list of the highest-paid NFL players, with $21.5 million coming from his pay and bonuses and $9 million from endorsements.

Rodgers has been a member of the Green Bay Packers since 2005, when he was selected with the 24th overall pick. For a few years, he was Brett Favre’s backup quarterback until the latter announced his retirement in 2008. Rodgers was selected Super Bowl MVP for his key contribution in the championship game in 2011, when quarterback guided the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV.

According to Forbes, Rodgers went on to become an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP winner, with the highest career quarterback rating in NFL history. He’s also the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 300 passing touchdowns, with 364 overall.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NFL great signed a five-year contract deal with the Packers in 2013 worth $110 million, making him the highest-paid player in league history at the time.

In 2018, Rodgers re-signed with the team for another four-year deal worth $134 million. The entire value of the transaction, though, was closer to $180 million due to guaranteed payments and bonuses. Between August 2018 and March 2019, he was paid $400,000 a day under the terms of the contract, according to the site.

Rodgers’ on-field earnings will reach $315 million by the time his current contract expires in 2023.

However, in addition to his large pay, Rodgers has a number of endorsement partnerships and commercial endeavors. In 2018, the quarterback bought a minority share in the Milwaukee Bucks and, in 2019, he and Roth Capital formed a $50 million venture and growth stage fund.

Adidas, Bose, Panini, Prevea Healthcare, and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance are among the brands with whom he has endorsement partnerships.

