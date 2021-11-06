Aaron Rodgers insists he ‘didn’t lie’ about his immunization status in a preseason interview.

Aaron Rodgers has backed up his prior comments about his COVID-19 vaccination status, arguing that he didn’t lie when he said he was “immunized” to reporters in August.

Rodgers claimed he wanted to “put the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now” in an interview with Sirius XM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t say whether Rodgers tested positive for the virus or if he was vaccinated, only that he was following COVID-19 standards. He also stated that Rodgers will not participate in Sunday’s away game against the Kansas City Chiefs and that he had no idea when he would return.

Rodgers previously stated that he’d “been inoculated” ahead of the upcoming season, despite the fact that other players have declined to receive the vaccination.

He also stated that he would not pass judgment on players who had not been vaccinated, hinting that he had got the vaccine.

Rodgers revealed he had contracted the illness on Friday’s show, saying he “didn’t lie at the initial press conference.”

He did admit, though, that he didn’t want to address any more vaccination-related inquiries.

According to NBC News, he stated, “I just wanted everything to go away.” “Everyone on the squad was aware that I had not been vaccinated. Everyone in the organization was aware that I had not been vaccinated. I wasn’t trying to hide from anyone. I was attempting to keep this talk from dragging on indefinitely.” He also evoked the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., arguing that the civil rights leader would agree that he had a “moral obligation to oppose to unjust and illogical rules.” The athlete defended his decision, claiming that he is not a “anti-vax flat-earther,” but rather a “critical thinker.” “I am a firm believer in bodily autonomy and the freedom to make decisions about your body without having to bow to some awakened culture or mad bunch of people that tell you that you must do something. Everyone’s health is not a one-size-fits-all situation “He went on to clarify.

Rodgers went on to allege that he was allergic to a component in Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines. He didn’t go into detail about the allergy right away. He also expressed concern about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s potential side effects.

